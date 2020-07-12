Trump: 'I've never been against masks'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: President Trump wears face mask for first time
US President Donald Trump has been seen wearing a face mask for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking before his visit to Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington, he told reporters he would "probably" wear a mask and that he had "never been against" them - they just had "a time and a place".
President Trump previously mocked political rival Joe Biden for wearing one and said he would not put a mask on.
12 Jul 2020
