Naya Rivera's son 'saw her disappear under surface'

Naya Rivera's son, 4, 'saw her disappear under the surface'
Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said there is no indication of foul play or suicide.
The Glee star disappeared after renting a boat with her four-year-old son, who was later found alone in the vessel.
13 Jul 2020
