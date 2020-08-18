US election 2020: What young Democrats think of Joe Biden
Joe Biden is about to be crowned as the Democrats' presidential nominee - but what do young millennials and Generation Z voters who support the party think of their candidate?
At the age of 77, the former vice-president is half a century older than the dozen voters we spoke to - yet it's his moderate politics rather than the age gap which has many struggling to get excited.
Video by Angélica M Casas
