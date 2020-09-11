Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania Trump's former friend and assistant, talks to BBC Newsnight about her relationship with the First Lady.

Speaking to Kirsty Wark, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who has written a memoir about her 15-year friendship with First Lady Melania Trump, discusses the reported tensions between Mrs Trump and her step-daughter Ivanka Trump, whom she describes as the "princess that wanted to be queen".

