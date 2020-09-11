Melania Trump has a transactional marriage, says former aide
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania Trump's former friend and assistant, talks to BBC Newsnight about her relationship with the First Lady.
Speaking to Kirsty Wark, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who has written a memoir about her 15-year friendship with First Lady Melania Trump, discusses the reported tensions between Mrs Trump and her step-daughter Ivanka Trump, whom she describes as the "princess that wanted to be queen".
