US President Donald Trump and his political rival Joe Biden have been marking the 19th anniversary of the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks.

Almost 3,000 people died when four hijacked airliners were crashed into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and - after passengers fought back - the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Both Mr Trump and Mr Biden visited the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville on Friday, but at different times.

