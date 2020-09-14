During the coronavirus pandemic, life has turned to the internet. But not everyone has it.

That’s why Jamie Gould has found herself driving her two children out to a parked school bus on the side of the road to access WiFi so they can make it to virtual class. They spend eight hours of their day working from inside the family van, with no access to a bathroom and with the car running for air conditioning.

In the US, about 13% of households lack access to broadband internet. But in rural America - where service is often unavailable or too expensive - it’s nearly 25%. That’s about 42 million people throughout the country who can’t easily get connected.

Video by Angélica M Casas