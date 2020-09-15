Drone footage shows Oregon town covered in flame retardant
Four million acres have gone up in flames across the US West Coast. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced so far. At least 35 people have died from the wildfires since early August.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app.
