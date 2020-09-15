BBC News

Drone footage shows Oregon town covered in flame retardant

Four million acres have gone up in flames across the US West Coast. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced so far. At least 35 people have died from the wildfires since early August.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

Published
40 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
US & Canada