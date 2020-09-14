President Trump sat down with leaders in California for a briefing about the wildfires currently burning across the state.

The president has mentioned improved forestry management as one way to combat wildfires - but many think climate change is also a factor in the increased frequency and intensity of recent blazes, including those in California, Washington and Oregon.

California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot urged the president to consider science and climate change as a way to improve lives for Californians.