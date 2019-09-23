Since the start of the Black Lives Matter movement there has been an increase in the number of people seeking out and eating at black-owned restaurants.

The National Black Chamber of Commerce said that 75% of more than 400 businesses it spoke to had seen a boost in sales following the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit black-owned small businesses particularly hard, resulting in many more African-American businesses closing than those with white owners, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Alana Yzola reports for the BBC Travel Show.

