Rock climbing when you're blind

Matthew Shifrin is a blind rock climber from Boston who took up the sport almost a year ago thanks to his friend Max Hernandez.

Max acts as Matthew's caller - giving directions and guiding him to where holds are on the climbing route.

As Matthew became more advanced at it, he wanted a way to plan and strategise his climbs.

So he devised a system of mapping out his routes using his beloved childhood toy - Lego.

