'You're an opera singer? But you're not white...'

Emmanuel "Onry" Henreid is one of the few black opera singers in the north-western United States.

In June, he and Portland State University student Madisen Hallberg went viral for their impromptu duet of the national anthem - a moment of racial unity during the Black Lives Matter protests.

But Onry's story sheds light on persisting inequalities in Portland - and beyond.

Produced by Hannah Long-Higgins and Chelsea Bailey.

Additional filming by Anna Weltner and Joni Whitworth, and sound by Sean Cumming.

Special thanks to Future Prairie Productions.

