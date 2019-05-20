'You're an opera singer? But you're not white...'
Emmanuel "Onry" Henreid is one of the few black opera singers in the north-western United States.
In June, he and Portland State University student Madisen Hallberg went viral for their impromptu duet of the national anthem - a moment of racial unity during the Black Lives Matter protests.
But Onry's story sheds light on persisting inequalities in Portland - and beyond.
Produced by Hannah Long-Higgins and Chelsea Bailey.
Additional filming by Anna Weltner and Joni Whitworth, and sound by Sean Cumming.
Special thanks to Future Prairie Productions.
