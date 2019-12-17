Hundreds of people visited the US Supreme Court to pay their respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg who has died, aged 87.

Mourners reflected on her legacy and described their fears for the future of the court.

Ginsburg died on Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington, DC, surrounded by her family, the court has said.

She was a prominent icon of women's rights and became a figurehead for liberals in the US.

Video by Shrai Popat and Alexandra Ostasiewicz

Read more:Ruth Bader Ginsburg - Obituary