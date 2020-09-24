Two officers shot at Breonna Taylor protest
There have been angry demonstrations across the United States against a decision not to prosecute the police for killing a black woman, Breonna Taylor, during a raid on her home in Louisville in March.
Two officers were shot and wounded during protests in the city on Wednesday night.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
