'My music students created an album in lockdown'
Grammy-nominated flutist and composer Nathalie Joachim spent a year working on a special project with her students at the Kaufman Music Center in New York City.
The artist-in-residence and her 10th grade class were due to perform their piece of work in April.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit.
But Nathalie and her pupils found a way around it - and created an album in the process.
Video by Bill McKenna. Some clips provided courtesy of Kaufman Music Center and Hooray Films.
- Published
- 42 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada