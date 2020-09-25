'My music students created an album in lockdown'

Grammy-nominated flutist and composer Nathalie Joachim spent a year working on a special project with her students at the Kaufman Music Center in New York City.

The artist-in-residence and her 10th grade class were due to perform their piece of work in April.

Then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

But Nathalie and her pupils found a way around it - and created an album in the process.

Video by Bill McKenna. Some clips provided courtesy of Kaufman Music Center and Hooray Films.