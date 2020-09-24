President Donald Trump has spoken out after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made comments about the looming US election, which some construed as expressing coded support for the Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

Harry urged US citizens to "reject hate speech" as he and the duchess appeared as part of Time magazine's celebration of the world's most influential people.

A spokesperson for the couple said the comments did not refer to any specific political party or candidate, but were instead "a call for decency".