How Ruth Bader Ginsburg personally shaped our lives
The late Supreme Court justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, shaped lives across the United States through her legal decisions and powerful messages.
Three people - a plaintiff, a student and a politician - tell the BBC how they were touched by her fight for gender equality.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
- Published
- 21 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada