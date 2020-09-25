The case of Breonna Taylor has had a big impact on many black women across the US.

One of them is activist and businesswoman Yandy Smith-Harris, who has been active in protests over the death.

This week, it was announced that the police officers would not face charges directly related to Ms Taylor's killing.

Ms Smith-Harris tells the BBC what it's like being a black woman in the US right now, and what she is telling her young children about what's happening.