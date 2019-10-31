Trump: Barrett 'a woman of unparalleled achievement'
US President Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice.
Speaking at the White House Rose Garden, Mr Trump described her as a "woman of unparalleled achievement".
Judge Barrett would replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of cancer on 18 September.
Her nomination will spark a bitter Senate fight to get her confirmed as November's presidential election looms.
