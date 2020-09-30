President Donald Trump and Joe Biden go head-to-head in Cleveland in the first of three televised debates.

The debate, moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, will be from 21:00-22:30 EDT (02:00-03:30 in the UK)

The format for the first debate is six questions in six segments of 15 minutes each. The topics are: Trump and Biden's records, Supreme Court, Coronavirus pandemic, race protests and violence in cities, election integrity and economy.