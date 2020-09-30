US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has told far-right group Proud Boys and white supremacist groups to "cease and desist".

It follows Tuesday night's presidential debate, when President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist and militia groups - and called on Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by".

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Biden also said the president's conduct during the clash was a "national embarrassment".

