Covid-19: Doctors "extremely happy" with President Trump's progress
Donald Trump's personal physician has given an update on the US president's condition after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Dr Sean Conley and other doctors from Mr Trump's medical team spoke from outside Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington.
They said he is doing "very well" and is in "exceptionally good spirits".
Read more: Trump very well and fever-free, doctor says
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada