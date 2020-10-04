Trump's doctor confirms president was given oxygen

Donald Trump's medical team has held another news conference to give an update on the president's condition, confirming that he did receive supplemental oxygen.

Dr Sean Conley said that while Mr Trump was "fairly adamant" he didn't need it, it was administered late on Friday morning due to his oxygen saturation "transiently dipping" below 94%.

The president's personal physician told reporters the US president could be discharged as early as Monday, to continue his recovery at the White House.