Donald Trump's physician , Dr Sean Conley, made headlines on Saturday, when he seemed to repeatedly evade reporters' questions on whether the president needed supplementary oxygen during his treatment for coronavirus.

Adding to the confusion, the White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, gave reporters a very different view of the president's health which contradicted what his medical team had said minutes earlier.

Video produced by Fahima Abdulrahman and Tiffany Wertheimer