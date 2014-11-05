Fleetwood Mac's drummer Mick Fleetwood has surprised the star of a viral TikTok video featuring the band's 1977 hit song Dreams.

Nathan Apodaca from Idaho filmed himself skateboarding to the track while drinking cranberry juice.

The TikTok has helped Dreams to its biggest ever week on streaming services - with more than 8 million streams in the US in the past week.

BBC World News America brought the two men together live on TV.