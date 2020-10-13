Judge Amy Coney Barrett has dodged a question about whether voter intimidation is illegal, during day two of her Senate confirmation hearing.

The US Supreme Court nominee was asked by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar about the recruitment of poll watchers "with special forces experiences" in her state of Minnesota.

"I can't characterise the facts in a hypothetical situation," Judge Barrett responded, before Senator Klobuchar read out the law to her.

Read more:Trump Supreme Court pick evades key questions