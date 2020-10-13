US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has said any conversation with President Trump over how she might rule would be a "gross violation of judicial independence".

Speaking on the second day of her Senate confirmation hearing, Judge Barrett made the point in relation to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and any election dispute.

Judge Barrett was also asked by Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein if President Trump had the authority to delay a general election.

Read more: Trump Supreme Court pick evades key questions