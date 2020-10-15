Kamala Harris asks Amy Coney Barrett: 'Do you believe climate change is happening?'
US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has been asked by Democratic vice-president candidate Senator Kamala Harris whether she believes climate change is happening.
Judge Barrett declined to express a view on what she called a "very contentious matter of public debate".
The questioning came on day three of Judge Barrett's Senate confirmation hearing.
