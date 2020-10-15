BBC News

Kamala Harris asks Amy Coney Barrett: 'Do you believe climate change is happening?'

US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has been asked by Democratic vice-president candidate Senator Kamala Harris whether she believes climate change is happening.

Judge Barrett declined to express a view on what she called a "very contentious matter of public debate".

The questioning came on day three of Judge Barrett's Senate confirmation hearing.

Read more:US Supreme Court pick grilled on presidential powers

Published
1 hour ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
US & Canada