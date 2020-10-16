US election 2020: Trump and Biden face voters' questions
In place of the cancelled second presidential debate, US President Donald Trump and his rival former vice-president Joe Biden took part in separate televised events.
The men answered voters' questions on everything from Covid to QAnon, taxes, and policing.
