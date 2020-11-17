Mardi Gras: Why I make trains for kings and queens

The city of Mobile in Alabama has its own special royal touch every year when its Mardi Gras king and queen are crowned.

A highlight of the event is the beautiful costumes including the 18ft (5.5m) long trains.

The Travel Show speaks to Patricia Halsell-Richardson, a Mardi Gras designer who makes the costumes.

This film was made in February 2020 before the coronavirus lockdown.

The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News, the BBC News Channel and BBC iPlayer (UK only)