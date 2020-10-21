The 2020 US presidential election race is not as cut and dried as it appears the former Republican congressman and campaigner for US President Donald Trump, Jack Kingston has said.

Mr Kingston told Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur that Democratic candidate Joe Biden is campaigning in the battleground states (swing states) and this is not what you would expect him to do if he was as far ahead in the polls as the media suggests he is.

“I’m not saying they [polls] are not useful, but they are not 100% reliable,” he said.

