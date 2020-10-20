US election: What can the US learn from other pandemic elections?
Early voting is already under way in the US but what can the country learn from other nations that have held elections during the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC World Service's Nabihah Parkar reports.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada