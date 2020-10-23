Presidential debate: Decoding Trump and Biden's body language
US President Donald Trump and his White House challenger Joe Biden have taken part in their final live TV debate.
What did their body language reveal, and how well did they get their messages across?
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
