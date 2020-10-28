Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has been questioned during a US Senate hearing about the social media platform's decision to limit the spread of links to an controversial investigation.

The article related to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son Hunter.

Dorsey was challenged by Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who said the New York Post wasn't "just some random guy tweeting".

He added: "Who the hell elected you and who put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear?"

The bosses of Facebook, Twitter and Google are facing questioning over a key legal protection given to their firms.

