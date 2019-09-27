Animal Crossing: 'My sister lives on in a video game'
More and more people are using the video games their deceased loved ones enjoyed as a way to connect with their memory and cope with their grief.
Meredith Myers' sister Kylie died from cancer five years ago. She tends to the virtual town Kylie built in the Animal Crossing game on her Nintendo DS console as a way to stay connected.
Listen to the full story in Playing with the Dead on BBC Sounds.
Video by Atif Rashid
