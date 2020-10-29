US Democrat Jim Clyburn says expand Supreme Court

One of the most senior Democrats in Congress, House majority whip Jim Clyburn has said he is in favour of increasing the size of the Supreme Court from its current level of nine judges, but further research was needed on the appropriate number.

Mr Clyburn told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that Supreme Court had not always had nine members.

"Why did we go to nine? So the question is do we need to go to 11, 12, 13? I think a baker's dozen might be a good number," he said.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has refused to make clear whether he supports expanding the number of justices, and recently said he would appoint a bipartisan commission to study whether a review of the judiciary was needed if he wins the White House.

