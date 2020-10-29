Can Trump count on big backing from US farmers?
The last few years have been difficult time for US farmers with a trade war between the US and China, rising farm bankruptcies and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
So, how solid will the support be for President Donald Trump in the election?
Prof Neil Hamilton, a former director of the Drake Agricultural Law Centre and Brian Duncan, vice president of the Illinois Farm Bureau spoke to Babita Sharma on BBC World News to explain the issues facing farmers in the US.
- Published
- 54 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada