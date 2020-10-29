For many Vietnamese refugees who settled in the US after the Vietnam War, the Republican Party has stood for anti-communism and freedom.

Research suggests Vietnamese-Americans are more likely to support Donald Trump than any other Asian-American community.

As part of the BBC's coverage of different communities in the US election, we look at how younger Vietnamese-Americans are seeing things differently - and are attempting to persuade their parents to reconsider.

Produced and edited by Kevin Kim; filmed by Shane Michael Colella

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.