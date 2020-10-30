'Our kids died in the Parkland school shooting, but we disagree on guns'
When students Meadow Pollack and Joaquin Oliver were shot and killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, their parents turned to advocacy to heal - but in different ways.
