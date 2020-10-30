Every 30 seconds, a Latino in the US turns 18 and becomes eligible to vote.

If they turn out, young Latino voters could swing the outcome of the election.

So we talked to five of them from around the country about what issues they care most about - and of course - which presidential candidate they will be voting for.

Produced by Patricia Sulbarán-Lovera, edited by Enric Botella and Angélica M Casas