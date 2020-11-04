The daughter of a US healthcare worker who died from the coronavirus in July has said she is heartbroken by the number of people who have voted for Donald Trump.

“I wanted to believe that America knew that Trump had really failed us and that we needed new leadership,” Fiana Tulip told BBC World News.

President Trump has repeatedly said the US is turning the corner in relation to the coronavirus, despite record numbers of infections and rising hospital admissions.

Exit poll data from across the US shows that nationally more than a third of voters said the economy was the most important issue in deciding who to choose as president, and 17% saying the coronavirus pandemic.

