The next US president must look at the data and listen to the scientists and experts on Covid-19, a doctor in emergency medicine has said.

Dr Erik Blutinger told BBC News he was concerned science was becoming a political and partisan issue but it did not have to be this way.

More than 100,000 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the US on Wednesday.

The country has both the highest number of infections and the highest death toll in the world.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said the US is turning the corner in tackling the virus.

