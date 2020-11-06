Donald Trump has made his first public appearance since election night, speaking to media at the White House. The president took no questions from journalists after making a number of serious allegations on voter fraud and "illegal votes". He did not provide any evidence to back up the claims.

Mr Trump said “if you count the legal votes I easily win. If you count the illegal votes they can try to steal the election from us," adding that there had been "historic election interference from big media, big money, big tech." There is no evidence to support either of these claims.

It is not "illegal votes" that are now being counted, as the president says, but legitimate mail-in ballots, which are always counted last, following the standard procedure in these states.

