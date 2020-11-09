Why did so many Latinos back Trump?
A record 32 million Latinos were eligible to vote in the 2020 election, making them the largest minority bloc of voters in the country. Although they historically lean Democrat, their support for the Republican party has been increasing.
How did the Latino vote help shape the outcome of the election?
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
- Published
- 43 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- US & Canada