The former secretary general of Nato, Jaap de Hoop Scheffer, says that despite having a heavy domestic agenda, US president-elect Joe Biden will also have to focus on China.

"The focus will be on China economically, in the tech area, in the trade area, politically and do not forget Republicans and Democrats disagree on almost everything but Trump's China policy had broad bi-partisan support, so the language will change, but China is a huge rival,” he told BBC World News.