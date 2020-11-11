The US should be in a period of smooth transition, but President Donald Trump seems to want to make it turbulent, his former national security adviser Lt Gen Herbert Raymond McMaster has said.

Speaking to BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur he said that as president, Donald Trump does not have to listen to his advisers if he does not want to.

Gen McMaster explained there are three types of advisers in any administration - those who help implement the president’s decisions, those who want to manipulate the president’s decisions to make them align with their own agenda and those who see their role as saving the country and the world from the president.

President Donald Trump is challenging the election result, alleging electoral fraud, but the Trump campaign has yet to provide any strong evidence of this.

