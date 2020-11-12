Tony Schwartz: Trump will never concede defeat

The ghost writer of Donald Trump's book The Art of the Deal, Tony Schwartz, has said he believes President Trump will eventually be escorted out of the White House if he refuses to leave.

"He can't concede because to concede for him is to accept that he is a failure and that is an intolerable thing for him," Mr Schwartz told BBC World News.

"He is either a success or a failure. He either dominates or he submits... he has to keep this delusional idea alive that he was cheated," he added.

Mr Schwartz said ghost-writing The Art of the Deal in 1987 was "the worst mistake" he ever made, explaining at the time he never thought there was any possibility of Mr Trump becoming US president.

President Trump has yet to concede to president-elect Joe Biden and is making unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud.

