The general consensus, especially with the statement from US election officials, is that Joe Biden will be the next US president, the former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has said.

He told BBC World News: "Even though people are saying isn't the present situation strange and unprecedented and so on, well it may be, but in the end that American system, that democratic system has got its rules. Those rules are going to be implemented...and Joe Biden will be the president."

