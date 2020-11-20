Music teacher Grover Wilhelmsen was in intensive care with Covid-19 for a month. Unable to speak as he was intubated, he chose to show his appreciation for the staff by playing the violin.

"It was an overwhelming sense of peace," said nurse Ciara Sase, who treated Mr Wilhelmsen and arranged for his violin to be safely brought in.

