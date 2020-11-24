Mysterious monolith discovered in Utah
While trying to conduct a count of big horn sheep, a crew spotted an unusual object in southeastern Utah.
The Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau was working with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources when they spotted the object of unknown origin from a helicopter.
The exact location of the installation is not being disclosed since it is in a very remote area and curious visitors could become stranded.
