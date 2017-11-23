US President Trump has officially pardoned a Thanksgiving turkey, in the annual White House tradition.

Two birds, Corn and Cob, were chosen to face a public vote to get the pardon. Corn won, but both of them will be spared the dinner table and retire to Iowa State University.

President George HW Bush started the formal turkey pardon tradition in 1989.

But the idea can be tracked back to Abraham Lincoln - it's believed his son Tad begged him to spare the bird destined for the family table.